Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.69

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.69 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 2617227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,479 shares of company stock worth $4,715,917. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.