Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trupanion by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

