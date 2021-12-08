Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 12,998 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

