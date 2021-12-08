Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,611. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

