Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 236 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.09. 10,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

