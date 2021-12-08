Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,994. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

