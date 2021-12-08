Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 359,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,187,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

