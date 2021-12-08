Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Comcast by 63.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comcast by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,909,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

