Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 525 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.56. 70,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.46 and a one year high of $257.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

