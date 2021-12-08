Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 5,682 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

