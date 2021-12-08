Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 5,682 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,690. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

