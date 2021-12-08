Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. 107,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

