Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. 43,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

