Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. 263,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,694,596. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.