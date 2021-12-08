Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.