Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.29. 27,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

