Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.29. 27,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

