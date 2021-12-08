Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

