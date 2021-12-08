Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 93,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,132. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

