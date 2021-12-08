Trust Co. of Vermont Has $15.34 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.73. 54,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

