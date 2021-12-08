Trust Co. of Vermont Has $17.05 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

LOW stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,701. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.46 and a 52 week high of $257.54. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

