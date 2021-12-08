Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 183,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,350. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

