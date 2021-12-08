Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

