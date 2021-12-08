Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 251,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.