Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.17 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.65. 45,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,918. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $260.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

