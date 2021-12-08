Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $233.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

