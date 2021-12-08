Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

