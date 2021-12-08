Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 62,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

