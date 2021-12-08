Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 236 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $240,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.09. 10,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

