Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,361 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. 79,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

