Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 6,274 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

