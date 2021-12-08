Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 11,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

