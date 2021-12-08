Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 963,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,630,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

