Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $266.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

