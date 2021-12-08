Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 18,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.