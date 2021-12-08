Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,172 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.41. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,633. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

