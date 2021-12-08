Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,492 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 58,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.