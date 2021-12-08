Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.