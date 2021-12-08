Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

