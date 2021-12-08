Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

