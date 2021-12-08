Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 467 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $234.61 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.