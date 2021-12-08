Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 788 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,260. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

