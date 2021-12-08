Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 942 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

