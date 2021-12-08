Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. 228,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

