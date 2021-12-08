Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.84. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

