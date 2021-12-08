TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and $744,071.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

