Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$85.00 Price Target for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been given a C$85.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$89.91. The company had a trading volume of 497,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market cap of C$51.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.13. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$59.45 and a 1-year high of C$91.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

