Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Acquisition worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,538,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,551,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

