Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the quarter. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II comprises about 0.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

