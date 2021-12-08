Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,704 shares during the period. Avanti Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avanti Acquisition worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

